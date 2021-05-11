Sfmg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,334 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

