Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) PT Raised to $18.00 at Barrington Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMED. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.03. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $43,531.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.