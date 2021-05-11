Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

SFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $7.84 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

