Shift Technologies (SFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Shift Technologies to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.65 million. On average, analysts expect Shift Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SFT opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFT shares. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

