Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to post $112.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.70 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $67.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $473.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $457.30 million to $486.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $601.40 million, with estimates ranging from $570.80 million to $650.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,957,051 shares of company stock worth $275,561,945. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,664. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

