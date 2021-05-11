Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells $18,587,874.72 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $18,587,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,251,558.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $7,894,637.01.

On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $10,120,365.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $8,895,140.10.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $11,237,902.70.

On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00.

NYSE FOUR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.57. 1,225,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,687. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $1,207,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 20.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.