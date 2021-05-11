ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $264,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,816.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.29.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

