Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,386.09.

SHOP stock opened at $1,080.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.06, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a one year low of $685.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,143.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

