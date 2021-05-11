Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

