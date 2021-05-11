Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$5.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.83. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.94 and a 1-year high of C$4.92. The stock has a market cap of C$675.67 million and a PE ratio of 24.13.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$99.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$96.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

