SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKHY traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $157.26. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average of $155.86. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Several analysts have commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

