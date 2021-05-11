SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

