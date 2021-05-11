SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 16,540 Shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLC opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

