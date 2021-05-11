SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 16.03% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AFLG traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

