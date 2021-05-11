SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.30. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

