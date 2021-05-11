Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,606 shares of company stock valued at $149,193,960. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $288.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.86, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

