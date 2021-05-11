Signaturefd LLC Buys 174 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,004 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after buying an additional 371,849 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 202,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after buying an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,981,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

RIO stock opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

