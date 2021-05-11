Signaturefd LLC Buys 246 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $1,609,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in ASML by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ASML by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $627.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $634.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.90. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $283.31 and a 1-year high of $675.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

