Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

