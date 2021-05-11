Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,911 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 939,228 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vedanta by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 503,530 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vedanta by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 203,559 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vedanta by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 82,753 shares during the period. 3.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vedanta stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

