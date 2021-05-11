Signaturefd LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

SYK opened at $255.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

