Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.700-9.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.70-9.80 EPS.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $128.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

