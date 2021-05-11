SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SITM. Raymond James upped their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of SITM opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -120.75 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,113.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $220,727.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,539,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,838. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 276,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

