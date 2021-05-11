Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 82,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 90,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

SKREF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarus Securities upped their price target on Skeena Resources from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Skeena Resources from $4.35 to $5.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKREF)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

