Skrumble Network (SKM) Market Cap Tops $5.85 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00083255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00059626 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00065248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00106900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.54 or 0.00785618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

