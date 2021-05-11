Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) PT Raised to C$0.77

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.53 to C$0.77 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.59% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SYH traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.47. 154,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,881. Skyharbour Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$52.14 million and a PE ratio of -21.14.

In related news, Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$25,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,218.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

