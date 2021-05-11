SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 386,772 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.15% of SkyWest worth $31,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SkyWest by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 61,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWest stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

SKYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.