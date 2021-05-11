Slate Office REIT (SOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Slate Office REIT to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$43.44 million for the quarter.

