Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

Equities researchers at China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price target for the company.

NYSE EM opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Smart Share Global has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

