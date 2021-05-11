SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.68 Million

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be purchased for $5.50 or 0.00009946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCredit Token has a total market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $529.10 or 0.00957298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 148.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00248948 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $661.03 or 0.01195994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00029336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.20 or 0.00711406 BTC.

About SmartCredit Token

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,759 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCredit Token directly using U.S. dollars.

