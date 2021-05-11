SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. SmileDirectClub updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS and its Q1 2021 guidance to -0.250–0.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 300,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on SDC. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

