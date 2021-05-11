SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

SDC stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

