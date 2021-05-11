Smith Salley & Associates Has $422,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

ALL stock opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $136.18.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.