Smith Salley & Associates Sells 4,349 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $248.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.22. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $159.17 and a 12-month high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.