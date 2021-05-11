Smith Salley & Associates Sells 874 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 141,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,180 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $381.48 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $168.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

