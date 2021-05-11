Smith Salley & Associates Sells 96 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $265.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

