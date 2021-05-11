Smith Salley & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.