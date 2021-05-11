SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.90.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $213.34 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.21. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.