South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SJI. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

