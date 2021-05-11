South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SOUHY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. South32 has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. South32’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

