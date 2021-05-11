Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

SMBC stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

