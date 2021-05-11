Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post $60.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.20 million and the lowest is $60.50 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $243.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.30 million to $244.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $247.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

SBSI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $42.13. 2,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,280. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,117. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

