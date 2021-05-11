Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) PT Raised to $77.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.60.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $71.90 on Monday. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth about $612,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.