S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Boosted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 148,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 247,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.08 and a fifty-two week high of $397.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.48. The stock has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

