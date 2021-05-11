Space Cow Boy (SCB) Tops One Day Volume of $8,961.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for about $9.57 or 0.00016866 BTC on exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $312,586.27 and approximately $8,961.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00084900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00060203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.07 or 0.00782255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.66 or 0.09266873 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

