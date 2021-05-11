Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Market Cap Tops $133,362.31

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 153.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $133,362.31 and approximately $798.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00086450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00059444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00107450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.06 or 0.00806398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

