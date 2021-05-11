SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Position Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.67. 635,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,457,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $109.65.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

