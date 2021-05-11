SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,245. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07.

