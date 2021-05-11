SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Boosted by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. 189,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

