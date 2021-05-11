Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TOY. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.91.

TSE TOY opened at C$41.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$16.87 and a 52 week high of C$47.78.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

